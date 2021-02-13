DigitalBits One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $21.33 million and $1.93 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.59 or 0.00529058 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $966.77 or 0.02041063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

