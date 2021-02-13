Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $173,673.79

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $173,673.79 and approximately $156.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.81 or 0.03844933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00461793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $637.19 or 0.01355963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00555571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00503250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00371499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00032073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,962,521 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.