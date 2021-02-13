DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,958.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $529,958.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00498759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 808.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,164,284 coins and its circulating supply is 4,872,705,088 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.