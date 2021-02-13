DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $189,256.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.00459048 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 998.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,101,284 coins and its circulating supply is 4,872,651,338 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.