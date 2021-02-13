DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DigitalTown stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 140,195,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,231,477. DigitalTown has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

