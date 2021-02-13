Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

