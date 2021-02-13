Digitex Futures Market Cap Hits $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

