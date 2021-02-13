Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $668,227.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $58.77 or 0.00122584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

DGX is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,647 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

