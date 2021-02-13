Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Tops $4.61 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $755,383.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $60.09 or 0.00127599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,647 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

