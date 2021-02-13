DigixDAO (DGD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,369.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and $142,369.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $350.61 or 0.00744335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 118,152 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

