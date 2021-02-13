Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the January 14th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $80.71. 398,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

