Dimecoin Price Up 27.3% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $1,203.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009860 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001845 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00184151 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

