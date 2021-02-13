DistX (DISTX) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, DistX has traded down 13% against the dollar. One DistX token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $42,517.35 and approximately $37,317.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00081289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089482 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.84 or 0.97885145 BTC.

DistX Token Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

