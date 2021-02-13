Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 138,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $422,855.05. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,514. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

