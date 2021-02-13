DMarket Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.37 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

