DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0809 on Top Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.06 million and $1.37 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,177,393 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.