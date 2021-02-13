DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0855 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,516,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,176,958 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.