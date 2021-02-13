DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Hits $1.83 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $637,789.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

