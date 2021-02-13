DNotes (NOTE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market capitalization of $7,392.36 and $23.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

