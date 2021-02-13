Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $151.96 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000166 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

