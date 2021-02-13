DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

