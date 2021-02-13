DODO (DODO) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.40 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. DODO has a market cap of $74.12 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,047,890 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

