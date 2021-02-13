Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and approximately $3.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.94 or 0.00433075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,359,074,715 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

