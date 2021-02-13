Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0648

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00460403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,359,074,715 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

