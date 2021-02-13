Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 276.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $198.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

