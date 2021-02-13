Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

NYSE D opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

