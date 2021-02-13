Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.00. Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 21,403 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.92. The stock has a market cap of £61.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

