Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Donut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $31,193.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00079589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089020 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,622.75 or 0.97360916 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

