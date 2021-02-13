Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Donut token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $82,340.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

