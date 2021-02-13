Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.61

Shares of Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and traded as high as $54.50. Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L) shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 45,897 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.21. The firm has a market cap of £83.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Downing One VCT plc (DDV1.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.79%.

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

