Doyle Wealth Management Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

