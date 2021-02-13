DraftCoin Price Up 495.4% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $202,382.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 495.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

