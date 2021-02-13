DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DKNG opened at $61.07 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

