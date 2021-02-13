DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 15.5% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01354969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.32 or 0.00552071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003945 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

