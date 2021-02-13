Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) rose 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

