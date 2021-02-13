Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in January

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

