DREP (DREP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

