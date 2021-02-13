DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $693,138.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,608,165 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

