DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

