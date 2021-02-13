DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

