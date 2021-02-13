DubaiCoin Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $9,565.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015742 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

