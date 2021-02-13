Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $50.33 million and $4.34 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 77.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.