Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.