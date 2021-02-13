Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

