Dune Network (DUN) One Day Volume Tops $415.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Dune Network has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dune Network has traded 63.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00277859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00099686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00087839 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.65 or 1.00403686 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,846,252 coins and its circulating supply is 357,256,549 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

