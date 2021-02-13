Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $291.47

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and traded as high as $292.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 68,963 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £431.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

