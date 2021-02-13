Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 14th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.20.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

