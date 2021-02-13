DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of DXC Technology worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,451,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 180,735 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

