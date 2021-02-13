dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 102.3% in January

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the January 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DYFSF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

