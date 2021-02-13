Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,781 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

